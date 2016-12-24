Dutch regulators aren’t fans of T-Mobile’s free music streaming program

The Dutch Consumer and Markets regulator ordered T-Mobile to cease providing a streaming music product that does not count toward customers’ data usage. You might know it as the Binge On program, but the Dutch now know it as illegal.

