Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dutch regulators aren’t fans of T-Mobile’s free music streaming program

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Business, Music, Technology | 0 comments

The Dutch Consumer and Markets regulator ordered T-Mobile to cease providing a streaming music product that does not count toward customers’ data usage. You might know it as the Binge On program, but the Dutch now know it as illegal.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Dutch regulators aren’t fans of T-Mobile’s free music streaming program appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.