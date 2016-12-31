#DwantaClaus! The Rock Gifts His Dad a New Car, Shares an Inspiring Story in the Process
Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock has shared an inspiring story of how his grand mother chased his dad out of the house on Christmas Day in 1954, because he beat her boyfriend who came home drunk and urinated on the turkey. After reading the story, you’ll agree that Rocky deserves everything he gets […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG