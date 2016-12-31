Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#DwantaClaus! The Rock Gifts His Dad a New Car, Shares an Inspiring Story in the Process

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock has shared an inspiring story of how his grand mother chased his dad out of the house on Christmas Day in 1954, because he beat her boyfriend who came home drunk and urinated on the turkey. After reading the story, you’ll agree that Rocky deserves everything he gets […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.