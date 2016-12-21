Dyslexia: Cross River State govt. partners with NGO to battle reading disability

State commissioner for health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, communicated the commitment of the government in battling Dyslexia.

The Cross River State Government has lent its support to the Dyslexia Foundation in a bid to combat dyslexia in the country.

Dr. Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner for health made the commitment on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at the unveiling ceremony of the Cross River Hospitality Ambassador, Chinda Rosemary, as the brand ambassador of dyslexia.

Asibong observed that the reading disorder is a collective problem that can also be prevailed upon.

She said, “It is a noble cause; it is going to be supported by the State Government through the ministry of health.

"It is a collective problem but I know it can be surmounted."

Also commenting at the event was the Dyslexia Foundation chairman, Ben Arikpo.

According to him, the condition affects one in every six pupils in primary schools across the country, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

As a result, enough attention should be invested into it in order for it to be overcome.

