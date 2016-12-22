Eagles get bonus for Algeria win – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Eagles get bonus for Algeria win
Vanguard
Super Eagles will enjoy a merry Christmas as they will be paid their win bonus of $5,000-a-man for a 3-1 home win over Algeria in a World Cup tie latest Friday, officials have informed. A top team official was compiling the account details of the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG