Eastern Cape family of 4 killed in crash – Zimbabwe Star

Eastern Cape family of 4 killed in crash

Posted on Dec 22, 2016


Eastern Cape family of 4 killed in crash
Port Elizabeth – A family of four was killed on Wednesday night after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday. The family, a father, 53, mother, 42, and their two children, aged five and 15, died
