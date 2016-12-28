Pages Navigation Menu

Ebola vaccine provides high protection, final trial confirms

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Health, News | 0 comments

An experimental Ebola vaccine was highly protective against the deadly virus in a major trial in Guinea, according to results published today in The Lancet. The vaccine is the first to prevent infection from one of the most lethal known pathogens, and the findings add weight to early trial results published last year. The vaccine, […]

