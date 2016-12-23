Ebonyi inaugurates national ID card committee
Ebonyi State Government has inaugurated a seven- man committee on sensitization and monitoring of the enrollment and registration of Ebonyians and legal residents into the Data Base of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). The Kenneth Uhuo-led committee has a mandate to assist and collaborate with the NIMC to ensure that every resident of the state […]
