Ebonyi state to dualise Abakaliki-Afikpo federal highway

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has announced his administration’s intention to dualise the Abakaliki-Afikpo and complete a section of the Abakaliki- Enugu Expressway in order to attract trade and investment to the state. He also said that bridges would be constructed across Ndibe Beach in Afikpo and Oferekpe River in Ikwo Local Government […]

Ebonyi state to dualise Abakaliki-Afikpo federal highway appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

