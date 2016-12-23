Ebonyi state to dualise Abakaliki-Afikpo federal highway
Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has announced his administration’s intention to dualise the Abakaliki-Afikpo and complete a section of the Abakaliki- Enugu Expressway in order to attract trade and investment to the state. He also said that bridges would be constructed across Ndibe Beach in Afikpo and Oferekpe River in Ikwo Local Government […]
