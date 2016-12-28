Pages Navigation Menu

Ebonyi State University SUG President Dies In An Auto Crash

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

The SUG president in Ebonyi State University, Comr David Nwizi reportedly died in a fatal motor accident on Monday 26th December while on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state. According to a report by Jimmy Bigboy Zwagg, He wrote:  He wrote: “I just received with great shock the news of the unfortunate …

