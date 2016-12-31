Economy: We’re getting things right, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is getting things right especially as it had focused its energies to turn around the economy, create jobs, fight corruption, and transform agriculture to replace oil and gas as a major revenue earner for the nation.

““I am encouraged that we are getting things right.’’

The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, said that agricultural revolution has begun and farmers in different parts of the country are experiencing bumper harvests while states are getting into strategic partnership towards attaining self-sufficiency in rice.

He said that “the era of over-dependence on oil for foreign exchange revenues was gradually waning.

““I am optimistic that the CHANGE we all yearned for in voting this administration to power in 2015 will manifest more and be sustained in different sectors, particularly agriculture, in 2017.’’

He noted that the nation’s economic recovery and growth plan in 2017 was anchored on optimizing the use of local content and empowering local businesses.

“”In pursuit of this administration’s philosophy, we will continue to appeal that we buy “Made In Nigeria” goods.

““Like I said during the 2017 Budget presentation to the National Assembly, farmers, small and medium-sized manufacturers, agro-allied businesses, dressmakers, entertainers and technology start-ups, will remain the true drivers of our economic future.

“”They are the engine of our economic recovery and their needs underpin our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan,’’ he further maintained.

On job creation, the President stated that his administration would sustain existing programmes aimed at lifting a vast number of the youth out of poverty, while at the same time creating the opportunities for people to fend for themselves.

President Buhari thanked Nigerians for their support to his administration’s efforts to transform Nigeria.

““I assure you again that the current pains are temporary and will ease when the economic seeds in gestation begin to bloom to fruition” he said.

He urged them to continue to support the administration in its effort to transform Nigeria for the good of all.

