ECOWAS troops on standby to kick out Gambia’s Jammeh

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Gambia | 0 comments

Following the refusal of Gambian president, Yayha Jammeh to step down after his defeat at the polls, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), says its troops are on standby to force him out of power. Speaking on the decision, ECOWAS Commission’s President, Marcel de Souza, said, “We have put standby forces on alert […]

