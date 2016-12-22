Editor in Chief of Italian Vogue, Franca Sozzani Dies at 66 after a year-long illness

Franca Sozzani, the Editor-in-Chief of Italian Vogue, has died after a year-long illness at the age of 66 with her son Francesco Carrozzini by her side. At the helm of Vogue Italia for almost 30 years, she was one of the most powerful and groundbreaking journalists in the fashion industry. In a tribute published on the […]

