Edo Boy Wins Welterweight Title

Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo, on Monday, won the African Boxing Union welterweight title when he defeated Ghana’s Isaac Annang Sowah at GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

For his impressive performance, he was also voted the best boxer of the night, winning a cash prize of N1.5million.

It was a classic Edo Boy performance, cleverly holding off his bulkier opponent and coming up with telling combinations when it mattered most to win by unanimous decision. GOtv Boxing Night 10 also completed the Oto “Joe Boy ” Joseph/Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai trilogy, when the arch rivals clashed for the third time. As with the previous duels, Joe Boy, national lightweight champion, won, knocking out the former national champion in the fourth of their eight-round contest. Also in the lightweight division, Rilwan “Real 1” Oladosu defeated Lion “Prince” Nwoye.

Another grudge match on the night paired Waidi “Skoro” Usman, national featherweight champion, and his predecessor, Dare “Fighting Machine” Oyewole, who was knocked out by his opponent. In the light welterweight division, rocked by the last minute injury-induced cancellation of the West African title defence by Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, rising star Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde defeated Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan. The light heavyweight clash of the night ended in defeat to the debuting Emmanuel “Man Mopol” Igwe, who suffered a knockout against Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

