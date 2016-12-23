Edo Communities To Honour Ex-Commissioner, Agba

Communities in Uzanu, Etsako East Local Government of Edo State will come alive on December 26, 2016 as they honour a former Commissioner of Environment and Public Utilities , Prince Clem Agba.

Agba, an indigene of Uzanu of Uneme speaking communities in Edo State served as Commissioner for Environment and Public Utilities in the Adams Oshiomhole administration for eight years.

According to the umbrella body of Uneme communities, Agba deserves the planned reception because of his sterling performance while in office.

President of Uneme National Development Association (UNDA), Mr. Bayo Akhigbe at a briefing in Lagos said the former Commissioner is an epitome of modern public servant who gave up his job as a senior executive in an oil giant – Chevron to render service to his people.

Mr. Akhigbe told journalists that UNDA is honouring Agba for his immense contributions to the Oshiomhole administration .

“The entire communities in the Uneme nation will not forget the developmental strides he drew to various towns and villages. He was instrumental to the thousands of kilometers of roads constructed in most parts of Afemailand as well as the agricultural revolution being witness in those areas today”.

Agba , he said made enormous sacrifice to promote the good of Uneme nation when he left his job to join the Edo State.

“The voices and desire of the Uneme nation was tremendously accelerated by drawing the needed government attention to the communities during the past administration because an illustrious Son of Uneme was a key driver of the Oshiomhole administration.

“We have seen public office holders at different levels of government who upon assuming office shut the doors in the face of the people they represent, and rather than emancipate their constituents from the shackles of poverty and under- development, they further pauperised them”, Akhigbe said.

