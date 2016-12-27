Edo executes three death row inmates

Edo State government has executed three death row inmates who were sentenced to death by military tribunals under the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Decree 1971 as amended.

The state had announced its intention to execute three death row prisoners at Oko Prisons in Benin City.

The Nation learnt that the execution took place last Friday as scheduled.

Those executed are – Ogbomoro Omoregie, Apostle Igene and Mark Omosowhota.

They were said to have been executed around 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

A rights group, the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), through its director Chino Obiagwu, had petitioned Governor Godwin Obaseki to halt the planned execution.

The group wrote in a December 23 petition: “These earmarked prisoners were sentenced by military tribunals under the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Decree 1971 as amended, in which there was no right of appeal.

“We have filed an appeal pending at the Court of Lagos seeking order that these prisoners have right of appeal under the 1999 Constitution.”

Obiagwu told our correspondent on Tuesday that his clients had been executed despite the petition.

It could not be confirmed if it was Obaseki or his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole who signed their death warrants.

No state official was available to confirm the execution on Tuesday night. The prison authorities told our correspondent to check on Wednesday for confirmation.

Obiagwu, in a statement, said: “Death penalty is not universally prohibited but the second optional protocol to the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights on Prohibition of the use of the death penalty ask state parties to amend their laws to abolish death as sentence for crime.

“Not all states have ratified the protocol. To sign a treaty does not bind the state until it is ratified. Nigeria has not signed it.”

