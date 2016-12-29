Pages Navigation Menu

Edo: Execution of prisoners unlawful – LEDAP

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

kuje prison

A human rights group, Legal Defence and Assistance Project, LEDAP, has described the execution of three death row inmates in an Edo State prison as unlawful. The inmates were killed on December 23, 2016. The organisation identified the inmates executed on the order of the State governor, Godwin Obaseki as Ogbomoro Omoregie, Apostle Igene and […]

