Edo Govt. to collaborate with NATA to boost job creation

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has promised to collaborate with the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) in order to boost job creation in the state.

Obaseki spoke on Wednesday in Benin when he met with the members of the Edo branch of the association.

He described the activities of the association as strategic in the actualization of the administration’s quest to create more than 200,000 jobs.

Obaseki also promised to regulate the activities of the sector in order to make it more focused.

The governor said that plans were ongoing to ensure the provision of standard mechanic workshops across Benin, the state capital.

Obaseki promised to assist the association in reclaiming its plot of land which had been encroached on.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Mr Felix Erabor, expressed appreciation for the cooperation from the government so far enjoyed by the union.

Erabor said the association was ready to work with the new administration to ensure success of its programmes.

The post Edo Govt. to collaborate with NATA to boost job creation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

