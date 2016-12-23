Edo State Government/FRSC releases emergency number for yuletide – Nigerian Observer
|
Nigerian Observer
|
Edo State Government/FRSC releases emergency number for yuletide
Nigerian Observer
BENIN CITY – Edo State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Edo Sector command has released an emergency number for the public to reach the command in cases of emergencies during the yuletide. According …
