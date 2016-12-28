Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo to partner with NGO in handling the elderly – The Eagle Online

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Edo to partner with NGO in handling the elderly
The Eagle Online
The Edo State Government said on Wednesday that it would partner with an NGO, Dagomo Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, in handling issues related to the elderly in the state. Governor Godwin Obaseki said this in Benin during the unveiling of the ultra-modern …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.