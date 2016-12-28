Edo to partner with NGO in handling the elderly – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Edo to partner with NGO in handling the elderly
The Eagle Online
The Edo State Government said on Wednesday that it would partner with an NGO, Dagomo Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, in handling issues related to the elderly in the state. Governor Godwin Obaseki said this in Benin during the unveiling of the ultra-modern …
