EFCC Boss, Magu Donate Food Items To IDPs (Photos)

Ibrahim Magu Visits Abuja IDP Camps. The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has told persons displaced by the insurgency in the North East not to be demoralized by their present predicament but to remain strong, adding that there will soon be an end to their travail. He gave the assurance Saturday, December 31, 2016 during a visit to two internally displaced persons’ camps in Abuja. “I am aware that most of you never expected that you will find yourselves in this predicament. There are things we as human beings cannot change. But whatever situation we find ourselves, we can make the most of it. That is the reason I am here today to tell you that I feel your pains and to celebrate this special season with you”, Magu said. ALSO READ: Revealed: Why Buhari Sacked Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman He urged the IDPs to be disciplined and stay out of crime, assuring them that government was determined to bring an end to their suffering. He said with peace gradually returning to the North East, it would not be long before they return to the comfort of their homes. The EFCC boss distributed […]

