Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC: Presidency describes media report on Magu’s removal

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has dismissed social media report on the removal of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, describing the report as “speculative and pre-emptive.’’ Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in his Facebook page on Saturday. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post EFCC: Presidency describes media report on Magu’s removal appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.