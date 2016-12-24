Effective policing and surveillance helped reduce crime in N/Delta- FOC – Vanguard
|
Effective policing and surveillance helped reduce crime in N/Delta- FOC
Vanguard
Due to sustained efforts of naval personnel in policing and surveillance of the maritime sector, crime has reduced in the Niger Delta region. Rear Adm. James Oluwole, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, made the statement …
