EGBUCHULAM TRANSFER SAGA: No agreement with Etoile Sportive Du Sahel – Rangers FC

The management of Rangers International of Enugu has said that the Tunisian club, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel has illegally poached its player, Chisom Egbuchulam.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions stressed that the Flying Antelopes have not agreed any terms with Etoile Sportive Du Sahel over Egbuchulam’s move to the club.

A statement by the Director Media and Public Relations of Rangers FC, Foster Chime, said Rangers FC did not give any official permission to Egbuchulam to travel to Tunisia therefore declaring the star player missing.

Chime said Rangers FC officially received letter of interest on Egbuchulam, which was replied and communicated to Etoile Sportive Du Sahel accordingly.

The club maintains that Egbuchulam can only be transferred for a fee of five hundred thousand dollars and still remains a bonafide Rangers player till January, 2018.

Rangers’ board also warned other interested clubs, including Etoile Sportive Du Sahel to open appropriate official communications channels with Rangers FC if interested in the player rather than circumventing the extant and stipulated NFF, CAF and FIFA rules to poach our player.

He said: “The club has already officially communicated NFF, CAF and FIFA on the poaching of our player, Chisom Egbuchulam by Etoile Sportive Du Sahel of Tunisia, and warned that the club is ready to invoke all means at its disposal to protect her player from this unwanted act.”

