Eguma counts blessings of Spain tour – The Nation Newspaper

Eguma counts blessings of Spain tour
Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has described the team's recent playing tour of Spain as a ginger ahead of both new season kick off and the Champions league campaign which begins with away clash against AS Real Bamako in February. In what could …
Eguma predicts tough Real Bamako
