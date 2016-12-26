Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eguma counts blessings of Spain tour – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Eguma counts blessings of Spain tour
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has described the team's recent playing tour of Spain as a ginger ahead of both new season kick off and the Champions league campaign which begins with away clash against AS Real Bamako in February. In what could …
Eguma predicts tough Real BamakoSuperSport (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.