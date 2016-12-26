Eguma counts blessings of Spain tour





Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has described the team’s recent playing tour of Spain as a ginger ahead of both new season kick off and the Champions league campaign which begins with away clash against AS Real Bamako in February.

In what could pass for a pre-season stock taking, Eguma noted that impressive lessons were taken from every match played during the pre-season, adding that short comings observed during the ties have received the needed attention.

“I can say we made good use of our pre-season and I am optimistic the gains will come handy when the new premier league season kicks off, “he enthused

On the CAF Champions league draw that pitched the Garden City landlords against AS Real Bamako, Eguma admitted that it will not be tea party considering the pedigree of their opponents adding however that Rivers United have never been pushovers in competitions. “AS Real Bamako are no doubt a very formidable side but we done our preparation and are determined to take our chances,” he submitted

Some Rivers United Fans who reacted shortly after the draw gave the team sometimes referred to as the Pride of Rivers over 70% chance of advancing to the next stage hinging their optimism on the fact that the team will first play the first leg away before hosting their opponent at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The post Eguma counts blessings of Spain tour appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

