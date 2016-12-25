Eguma: Rivers United’s Douhadji Good Enough For Togo’s AFCON Squad

By Adeboye Amosu:

Rivers United technical adviser, Stanley Eguma, has backed the club’s Togo defender Joseph Douhadji to secure a place in his country’s team to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.



The centre-back was named in a 26-man provisional squad released by Hawks coach Claude Leroy for the competition on Saturday.



“Joseph is a quality defender and he is good enough to play at the AFCON,” Eguma told Completesportsnigeria.com.



“I just hope he will be able to convince the coaches so that he will be in the final list for the competition.”



Douhadji who joined Rivers United in 2013 was handed his maiden call-up to the Togo squad in March this year for the game against Tunisia.



He struggled to pin down a regular spot at Rivers United last season with the trio of Austine Festus, Gabriel Olalekan and Markson Ojobo ahead of him in the pecking order.

