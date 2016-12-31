Egypt hands over remains of air crash victims
Egypt on Saturday began handing over to the families the bodies of 66 passengers and crew who died when EgyptAir flight MS804 crashed into the Mediterranean, a media report said. The remains of crew members were handed over on Saturday, with the handover of Egyptian, French and other foreign passengers expected to begin on Sunday. […]
