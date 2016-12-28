Egypt needs 100 cargos of LNG in 2017 worth around $2.2bn
Egypt’s state gas board EGAS has determined that the country needs around 100 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017 and has already secured 60 shipments through a tender, a high-ranking EGAS official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Egypt would secure its remaining LNG needs for…
