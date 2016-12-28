Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Egypt needs 100 cargos of LNG in 2017 worth around $2.2bn

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Egypt’s state gas board EGAS has determined that the country needs around 100 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017 and has already secured 60 shipments through a tender, a high-ranking EGAS official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Egypt would secure its remaining LNG needs for…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Egypt needs 100 cargos of LNG in 2017 worth around $2.2bn appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.