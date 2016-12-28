Egypt needs 100 cargos of LNG in 2017 worth around $2.2bn

Egypt’s state gas board EGAS has determined that the country needs around 100 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017 and has already secured 60 shipments through a tender, a high-ranking EGAS official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Egypt would secure its remaining LNG needs for…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Egypt needs 100 cargos of LNG in 2017 worth around $2.2bn appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

