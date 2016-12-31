Ejiogu Fetes Imo Women, Charges Them To Remain Undivided

Imo women have been called upon to remain home builders for the unity of the populace instead of allowing themselves to be used by mischief makers to distort the peace and tranquility of the society. Sir Jude Ejiogu made this call on Friday, December 30th, 2016 while receiving in audience Imo women of Owerri Federal […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

