EKEDC announces planned power outage in Lagos

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP), has said that there will be power outage in some areas within its network. The outage is expected to happen on Thursday between 10am and 2pm. In a release signed by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, EKEDP explained that the planned outage was to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

