EKEDC announces planned power outage in Lagos
The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP), has said that there will be power outage in some areas within its network. The outage is expected to happen on Thursday between 10am and 2pm. In a release signed by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, EKEDP explained that the planned outage was to […]
