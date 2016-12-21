EKEDC announces planned power outage

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced that there will be interruption in power supply to some areas within its network between 10.00am and 2.00pm on Thursday, 29th December, 2016.

A release signed by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia said the planned power outage was occasioned by routine maintenance work to be carried out on Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line.

According to the statement, areas to be affected by the outage are Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island.

The statement further stated that the routine maintenance to be carried out was for better efficiency of power facilities so as to enhance improved service delivery to the company’s customers.

The company appealed to its customers to please bear with the company for the inconvenience the outage might cause adding that supply would be restored immediately the maintenance work was concluded.

