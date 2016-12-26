Ekiti pays N140m severance package to former public office holders
Ekiti State Government has paid N140 million severance package to some former elected public officer holders at the local government level. Those affected are those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008. The State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, gave the order for the payment in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting he held with the affected […]
Ekiti pays N140m severance package to former public office holders
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG