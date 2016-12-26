Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti pays N140m severance package to former public office holders

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Ekiti State Government has paid N140 million severance package to some former elected public officer holders at the local government level. Those affected are those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008‎. The State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, gave the order for the payment in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting he held with the affected […]

