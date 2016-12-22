Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti workers raise alarm over alleged conspiracy to diverge bailout cash

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Workers in Ekiti State have raised the alarm over alleged conspiracy between state government and labour leaders to divert a fresh N9.3 billion bailout funds from the Federal Government. Acting under the aegis of Enlightened Workers Forum (EWF), they condemned the alleged silence of Governor Ayo Fayose since the receipt of the cash saying the […]

