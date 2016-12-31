Ekiti youths to get 600 Hectares for farming – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti youths to get 600 Hectares for farming

No fewer than 114 youths are to get about 600 Hectares for crop farming in Ekiti State under the Agriculture Service Provider Programme. The initiative is a collaboration between the State Government and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited in Ado Ekiti.

