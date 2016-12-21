El Kanemi Warriors go on break Wednesday

Players and official of El Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri will embark on festive break on Wednesday December 21 and resume December 28.

According to the club’s Media Officer Anthony Obaseki, the management decided to give the players and officials the break to celebrate Christmas with their family.

“Our team is now on break because we closed camp on Tuesday and the players and officials are expected to return on December 28. Our technical adviser, Ladan Issah Bosso said the break will help the players and officials who have been in the camp for pre-season training since last month to meet with their family,” Obaseki said.

He added: “Coach Bosso said as soon as we return from break we will put finishing touches to our plans for the new season and the team will play some friendly matches before the kick of the league.”

