El Marino preaches gains of sporting activities to Nigerians

The Team Manager of El Marino Sports Club, Seyi Adefarati, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of healthy living by participating in physical exercises and sports.

Adefarati made the appeal during the 2016 end of year party of the club, which took place at the Funplex Amusement Park, Centre for Management Development (CMD) Road, Lagos.

The fun-filled event afforded members and their families the opportunity of having fun, as the parents engaged in a dancing competition, while the children participated in various games provided by the amusement park.

In his opening remark, the team manager commended members of the association for taking care of their spiritual and physical needs and appearances and promised that in the year 2017, his executive committee will do all it could to enhance the participation of members in various sporting activities.

He said “adults above 40 years of age should eat well, sleep well and participate in one form of sporting activity or the other.”

This will help in ensuring that sicknesses run away from them.

“In the new year, the doors of the club would be open to new members so that the philosophy of healthy living, which El Marino believes in, will spread to more Nigerians.”

El Marino is a Lagos-based sports club that promotes healthy living through participation in sporting activities.

