El-Rufai pays Fulani herdsmen to kill – Ijaw Youths
The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has declared that the statement by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that Niger Delta militants were contracted to carry out attacks in southern Kaduna is capable of inciting people in the north against Niger Deltans. Spokesman of the IYC, Eric Omare in a statement issued in Yenagoa described the […]
