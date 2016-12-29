Pages Navigation Menu

El Rufai Responsible for Goska Killings – Southern Kaduna Peo­ples Union

The Southern Kaduna Peo­ples Union, SOKAPU, has observed that governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai should be held responsible for the killings in Goska, Jema’a local gov­ernment area despite a curfew imposed on 3 local government areas. About 10 people, including the daughter of a former lawmak­er and chairman of Jema’a local government area (Gideon Mor­ik) were […]

