El-Rufai’s convoy attack: Governor cautions against reprisal

… 24-hour curfew imposed on 3 Kaduna LGAs

Aftermath of the Tuesday’s attack on Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s convoy by youths in Southern part of Kaduna State, the Governor has appealed to citizens not to retaliate.

The Governor and his entourage were pelted with stones and some of the vehicles broken after addressing some demonstrators immediately after he chaired Kaduna State Security Council meeting in the area.

The official residence of the local government chairman, Dr. Bege Katuka was also burnt.

The governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday described the unfortunate incident as part of the burden of leadership. He added that the Governor is of the view that there must be no reaction to the incident other than a continued commitment to restore peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three local government areas of Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a. The Kaduna State Security Council said it took the step based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.

Aruwan statement quoted the Governor El-Rufai as saying that, “in the name of God, I am begging you. No one should take the law into his or her hand over what happened in Kafanchan. Although it is unfortunate, but we must rise above induced prejudice and hatred. We must defeat hate with patience, love and dedication to duty and not eye for an eye.

“It is also a burden of leadership and we will, by the special grace of God, overcome these forces of darkness who are dividing our citizens using religion, ethnicity and politics. I commend the high sense of professionalism exhibited by security personnel.

“I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.

“The government of Kaduna State and the Security Council sympathize with the chairman of Jema’a local government, Dr.Bege Katuka and his family over the unfortunate incident that led to the burning of their home. Our prayers and support go with them,” the Governor said.

On the curfew, Aruwan said, the governor will update the people of the state on the steps being taken to improve security in the state in a state-wide live radio interview on Wednesday night, from 8pm to 10 pm.

He also disclosed that the Kaduna State Security Council also reaffirmed the ban on all processions and unlawful assembly throughout the state.

The statement said that security agencies have also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violate these orders.

“Furthermore, the Security Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.

“The meeting, which was chaired by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, had the following members of the Council in attendance: The Deputy Governor, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh , , Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, , Brig. Gen. I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral T. T. Dakwat , Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna,” the governors statement read.

