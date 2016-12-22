El-Rufai’s religious bill: Our position has not changed – CAN
Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has re-echoed it’s stand on the Court case between Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), on the controversial executive bill before Kaduna State House of Assembly. Speaking to journalists in an interview, the State Secretary of CAN, Sunday Ibrahim, said the position of the […]
El-Rufai’s religious bill: Our position has not changed – CAN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG