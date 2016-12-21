Elanred Fashion Presents Fashion Pop Hop
Elanred fashion store is pleased to invite to our Iconic FASHIONPOPHOP to kick start our 10 days Christmas deal scheduled to hold at the store on the 23rd December, 2016 starting by 12noon. It is going to be a day of discount shopping, cocktails, fun and mingling.
In the spirit of the holiday Elanred Fashion would be giving 30% discount on all items.
See flyer for more details below.
The post Elanred Fashion Presents Fashion Pop Hop appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG