Elanred Fashion Presents Fashion Pop Hop

Elanred fashion store is pleased to invite to our Iconic FASHIONPOPHOP to kick start our 10 days Christmas deal scheduled to hold at the store on the 23rd December, 2016 starting by 12noon. It is going to be a day of discount shopping, cocktails, fun and mingling.

In the spirit of the holiday Elanred Fashion would be giving 30% discount on all items.

See flyer for more details below.

The post Elanred Fashion Presents Fashion Pop Hop appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

