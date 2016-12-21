Pages Navigation Menu

Elanred Fashion Presents Fashion Pop Hop

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Elanred fashion store is pleased to invite to our Iconic FASHIONPOPHOP to kick start our 10 days Christmas deal scheduled to hold at the store on the 23rd December, 2016 starting by 12noon. It is going to be a day of discount shopping, cocktails, fun and mingling.

In the spirit of the holiday Elanred Fashion would be giving 30% discount on all items.

See flyer for more details below.

