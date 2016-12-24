Electric cables vandals nabbed in Yobe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp ( NSCDC), Yobe Command, said it had arrested six suspected vandals of high tension electricity cables in Goniri village of Gujba Local Government area of the state.

The State Commandant, Dr. Muhammad Fari, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the suspects were arrested with large quantity of the cables.

“The suspects took advantage of lack of electricity in the area due to insurgency activities.

“They usually cut the cables into pieces and use it to fabricate cooking pots,’’ he said.

Fari assured that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

The commandant said a special intelligence squad had been working across the state to monitor activities of criminals and other suspicious persons.

He urged members of the public to volunteer useful information to security operatives to effectively curb crime in the state.

Goniri town is one of the liberated strongholds of ‘Boko-Haram’ insurgents but most of public infrastructures had been destroyed.

Recall that just recently, vandals destroyed electricity installations that connected the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) office in Lagos.

