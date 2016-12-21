Emem Isong’s ‘Ayamma’ Set To Hit Nigerian Cinemas This Weekend | Watch Movie Trailer – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Emem Isong's 'Ayamma' Set To Hit Nigerian Cinemas This Weekend | Watch Movie Trailer
360Nobs.com
This weekend promises to be exciting as various top Nollywood movies are scheduled to hit the cinemas this weekend and Emem Isong's new movie, 'Ayamma' is one of those movies that will be showing in cinemas from Friday, December 23rd, 2016.
"Ayamma" Movie featuring Majid Michel, Adesua Etomi, Wale Ojo to debut this Weekend
Emem Isong's 'Ayamma' set to hit Nigerian cinemas this weekend
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG