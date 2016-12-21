Emem Isong’s ‘Ayamma’ Set To Hit Nigerian Cinemas This Weekend | Watch Movie Trailer – 360Nobs.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Emem Isong's 'Ayamma' Set To Hit Nigerian Cinemas This Weekend

Emem Isong's 'Ayamma' Set To Hit Nigerian Cinemas This Weekend | Watch Movie Trailer
This weekend promises to be exciting as various top Nollywood movies are scheduled to hit the cinemas this weekend and Emem Isong's new movie, 'Ayamma' is one of those movies that will be showing in cinemas from Friday, December 23rd, 2016.
