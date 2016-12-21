Pages Navigation Menu

Emem Isong’s ‘Ayamma’ set to hit Nigerian cinemas this weekend

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This holiday weekend promises to be exciting as Emem Isong’s new movie, ‘Ayamma’ is set to premiere in cinemas from Friday, December 23rd, 2016. The musical movie under the production of Royal Arts Academy and produced by renowned Nollywood producer and director stars Adesua Etomi, Wale Ojo, Ime Bishop Umoh, Ekere Ekanga, Theresa Edem, Majid …

