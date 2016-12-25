Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emenike eyes Spartak Moscow return – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Emenike eyes Spartak Moscow return
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike could return to Russia to play for Spartak Moscow after falling out of favour at Turkish club Fenerbahce. Emenike has been out of form and facing mounting criticisms from Fenerbahce fans. His last league

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.