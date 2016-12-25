Emenike eyes Spartak Moscow return – Vanguard
Vanguard
Emenike eyes Spartak Moscow return
Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike could return to Russia to play for Spartak Moscow after falling out of favour at Turkish club Fenerbahce. Emenike has been out of form and facing mounting criticisms from Fenerbahce fans. His last league …
