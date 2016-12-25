Emenike eyes Spartak Moscow return

Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike could return to Russia to play for Spartak Moscow after falling out of favour at Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Emenike has been out of form and facing mounting criticisms from Fenerbahce fans. His last league goal for the club was in the 1-0 win over Konyaspor in October 24.

The 29-year-old Nigerian attacker has since fallen behind Moussa Sow and Robin Van Persie in the club’s pecking order of strikers.

Sow (six goals in 11 matches) and Van Persie (six goals in 12 matches) have both scored more league goals than Emenike this season.

With the striker struggling for form and confidence in front of goal, www.amkspor.sozcu.com. is now reporting that Emenike is on the verge of rejoining Spartak Moscow on loan in January 2017.

The Russians have set their eyes on Brazilian striker, Luiz Adriano as their number one target in January but will settle for Emenike should they be unsuccessful in their bid to prise the South American away from his current employers, AC Milan.

Emenike enjoyed a memorable stint with the Russian club between 2011 and 2013, scoring 21 league goals in 42 appearances, an average of 0.5 goal per game.

The post Emenike eyes Spartak Moscow return appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

