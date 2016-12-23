Emerging political realignments

JUST like the saying goes: poli- ticians think of the next election, while statesmen think of the next generation. The politics of 2019 has started in earnest. While there has been serious realignment in the South-West, some couple of notable defec- tions are going on in the South- East and other parts of the country. […]

The post Emerging political realignments appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

