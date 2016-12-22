Emma Ugolee Media personality needs N50M for kidney transplant – Pulse Nigeria
Emma Ugolee Media personality needs N50M for kidney transplant
Pulse Nigeria
Doctors say his blood vessels are collapsing from 5 years of dialysis. Emma Ugolee needs N50M. Published: 09.29 , Refreshed: 09.31; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Emma Ugolee play. Emma Ugolee during dialysis. (Instagram) …
Media personality Emma Ugolee in need of financial support as he battles kidney disease
