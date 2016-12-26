Emmanuel assures on alleviating economic hardship

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured the people of Akwa Ibom state of his determination and that of his administration to cushion the effect of economic difficulties.

Emmanuel who stated this in his Christmas day broadcast however appreciated God for the achievements of his administration so far in spite of the current economic challenged including the prompt and regular payment of workers salaries in spite of the current challenges.

His words,”Let me again use this opportunity to assure our people that my administration is determined to do all within its powers to cushion the harsh effect of our economic difficulties.

“In this tough times let me reassure you that I will not relent: I will work tirelessly to ensure that our people have the capacity to put food on their tables; that basic necessities of life are easily available to our people.

“In spite of the economically challenging times we are able to pay our workers their December salaries before Christmas day to enable them have a white Christmas.

“People wonder how we are doing the things that we are doing given the challenging economic times we are currently experiencing. The answer is that with God all things are possible”.

He enjoined individuals and corporate bodies to remember the key lessons of Christmas by committing themselves to acts of mercy and show of love to needy and orphans.

The governor also called on all the citizens irrespective of party affiliation to work with him in the interest of the state.

“I came to this state to serve, to serve my people irrespective of political labels and affiliations . I am not serving you as Governor for the PDP. This message of love, therefore is for the entire state irrespective of party affiliations.

“I am the governor of the entire state made up of all political parties. Let us come together and work to unite our people around a common good and a common cause.

“As we celebrate the birth of Lord and saviour Jesus Christ let us not give in to the negative impulse of anger and animosity. Let us conduct ourselves in ways that appeal to the better side of us and not those that appeal to our base sentiments.

“Christmas is not only about opening presents, it is about opening our hearts to our families and friends. It is not about just receiving, it is about giving. It is not about the Christmas tree, it is about a Christmas heart.

“We must seek to show love to the less-privileged following the example in the Bible .When our Lord and Saviour was born on that cold winter night in a manger, the Angelic hosts declared His birth to the shepherds in the east.

“They did not declare it to the Pharisees or Sadducees or the other rulers of the people. They singled out the poor- too poor to hire servants to care for their sheep-and shared the joy of Christ’s birth with them.

“In the same vein we must have special plans to declare God’s love to the orphans, widows and others who are less-privileged”, he said

He added that though he believes that the greatest gift to God during Christmas season is to show love and make sacrifice for one another, that such practice must continue through the year.

“In this wise we have also sponsored over 300 Akwa Ibom indigenes with various life-threatening ailments for local and foreign treatment.

My belief is that every Akwa Ibom life matters”, he said

