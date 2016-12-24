Empress Njamah Appreciates Her Fans This Christmas
Actress Empress Njamah just dropped these gorgeous Christmas cards where she appreciates everyone who made her year a memorable one. She wrote; To all those who made my 2016 a memorable year! I want to say l love you all from the yarsh of my heart. -Empress Njamah
The post Empress Njamah Appreciates Her Fans This Christmas appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG