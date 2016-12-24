Pages Navigation Menu

Empress Njamah Appreciates Her Fans This Christmas

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment

Actress Empress Njamah just dropped these gorgeous Christmas cards where she appreciates everyone who made her year a memorable one.   She wrote; To all those who made my 2016 a memorable year! I want to say l love you all from the yarsh of my heart. -Empress Njamah

